Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains

US Senator Steve Daines is urging Senate leaders to take action to block upcoming Amtrak service cuts in Montana.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 12:42:30-05

MISSOULA - Amtrak has announced that “for the safety of our customers and employees” several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday.

Among the train service canceled is the Empire Builder which makes several stops across northern Montana including in Whitefish and Essex.

The Amtrak website states:

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.”

