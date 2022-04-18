Watch
Woman and two-year-old girl die in Sanders County crash

Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 19:38:34-04

HOT SPRINGS – Two people from Lonepine died in a two-vehicle crash on Montana Highway 28 Monday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened at 9:20 a.m. near the town of Hot Springs.

According to the MHP, a 31-year-old woman was heading east on Lonepine Road when she failed to stop at the intersection on Highway 28. Her vehicle was then T-boned by a semi-truck.

The woman – along with a two-year-old girl who was also in the Nissan Xterra – died as a result of the crash.

The MHP continues to investigate the accident.

