Woman dies in Friday afternoon crash near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A 52-year-old woman from Kila died in a one-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 in the Kalispell area.
MHP reports the Ford pickup truck the victim was driving left the road and entered a roundabout at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then went through the roundabout and hit a retaining wall head-on.
The woman was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she was later passed away.
The crash remains under investigation.