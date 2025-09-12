Woman dies in rollover crash near St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS - A 28-year-old St. Ignatius woman died in a rollover crash in the Mission Valley on Thursday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on McDonald Lake Road north of St. Ignatius.

The victim was heading westbound when her vehicle began to drift off the road.

MTN News

The driver then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to skid off the road, roll over, and go through a fence.

MHP reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and speed are suspected to have played roles in the fatal crash, according to MHP.

The victim's name has not been released.

