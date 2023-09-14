Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Gallatin County near Belgrade

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash off Alaska Road late Wednesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP said 34-year-old Brittany Rimi was traveling south on Alaska Road when the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m.

Rimi ran off the road between East Valley Center Road and East Hulbert Road, went through a ditch, and crashed through a fence. Her truck then hit a parked tractor and burst into flames.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to MHP.

The incident is one of three fatal crashes MHP responded to on Wednesday: a crash on I-90W near Manhattan Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two people, and a 12-year-old girl died in a crash in Broadwater County around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

No further details about the Alaska Road crash are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.