Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Gallatin County near Belgrade

The crash that claimed the life of 34-year-old Brittany Rimi is one of three fatal crashes Montana Highway Patrol responded to on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
fatal-crash.png
MTN News
fatal-crash.png
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 16:22:01-04

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash off Alaska Road late Wednesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP said 34-year-old Brittany Rimi was traveling south on Alaska Road when the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m.

Rimi ran off the road between East Valley Center Road and East Hulbert Road, went through a ditch, and crashed through a fence. Her truck then hit a parked tractor and burst into flames.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to MHP.

The incident is one of three fatal crashes MHP responded to on Wednesday: a crash on I-90W near Manhattan Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two people, and a 12-year-old girl died in a crash in Broadwater County around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

No further details about the Alaska Road crash are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!