Woman found dead after 'apparent' bear encounter near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE — A woman was found deceased near West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

According to a social media post, on Saturday morning the woman was found dead on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter. Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area for human safety. Please avoid the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Generally, the Buttermilk Area Closure is located about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. It follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484). The area closure follows these roads to the east and north back to the Forest Service boundary just south of Highway 20 and to the west to connect with the Continental Divide Trail (Trail #116).

Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should “Be Bear Aware” by following these precautionary steps:

- Carry and know how to use bear spray.

- Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

- Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

- Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned-over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

- Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility are limited, to alert bears to your presence.

- Don't approach a bear.

Learn more: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED IF MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE.