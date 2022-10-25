Woman found dead at Great Falls church has been identified

Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified the person who was found dead in Great Falls last week as Dianna Sue Cole.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, police officers and medical personnel responded to First United Methodist Church at 610 Second Avenue North after her body was discovered.

An autopsy on Friday determined that the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism; the manner of death is natural causes, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

First United Methodist Church will host a candlelight vigil for Cole at 6 p.m. on Monday (October 24).

According to the church, Cole was 44 years old.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



(WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022) The GFPD said that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death on property owned by First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls.

There is no danger to the community, according to police.

GFPD officers are working Sheriff's deputies to investigate the circumstances of the death.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this point.

The GFPD says that people can expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours, and the streets surrounding the property may be closed for extended periods of time.



