Woman killed in wrong-way I-90 crash near Livingston

An 82-year-old Livingston woman died Friday afternoon in head-on crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 east of Livingston.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the woman entered the eastbound lane heading west in her 2017 Toyota Corolla and ran into a 2022 Honda SUV around mile marker 342, which is near the Mission Creak Road exit.

She was wearing a seat belt but pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 45-year-old woman from Liberty, Missouri, was transported to a Billings hospital.