Woman reported missing at Hungry Horse Reservoir

HUNGRY HORSE — A search is underway for a woman who has been reported missing at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Emily Rea, 33, was last contacted at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in West Glacier. According to a social media post, it's believed she was paddleboarding in the Hungry Horse Reservoir area.

Rea is described as 5’5” tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a black 2011 Honda CRV with a paddleboard.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office

North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, Forest Service officers, and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office are actively involved in the search for Emily.

Anyone who has seen Emily or had any contact with her since the afternoon of July 16 is asked to contact tips@flathead.mt.gov.