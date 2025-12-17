Woman shares how swift response saved her life after heart attack during jury trial

MISSOULA — During a murder trial this fall, a juror had a heart attack.

The know-how and urgency of a Missoula Police Department detective gave her a new lease on life.

Now, she's urging others to learn CPR.

“The podium was there so I was just looking at that and the next thing I knew, I was on the floor," heart attack survivor Nora Ockler recalled.

September 16 started out normal for Ockler.

“I felt just fine the day before and that morning," Ockler shared.

However, while serving as an alternate juror during a major case, she began feeling off.

“It was the first interview and I was watching. But then my neck just started just hurting. I was nauseous and dizzy," Ockler said.

Not wanting to interrupt the proceedings, she sat with harsh chest pain until she became unconscious.

“My heart had stopped, my breathing had stopped," Ockler said.

That’s when Missoula Police Department Detective Ethan Smith noticed something was wrong.

“She fell back into her chair and just became unconscious and it was very obvious," Smith told MTN.

Smith jumped into action, getting her on the floor and starting CPR.

“I just started the chest compressions that went on for about 30 or 45 seconds and then I stopped and I reassessed. That's when the defense investigator Mark said, ‘Hey Ethan, move your hand up just a little bit’ and I did 5 more compressions and she came right back. I heard a gasp and I knew she was breathing again.”

After a positive outcome, both are encouraging people to learn life saving procedures.

“You, the average person, actually have a far more likelihood of encountering something like this. So, just be prepared," Smith said.

“If Ethan hadn't have been there and seen what was happening I probably wouldn't have been here," Ockler said. "If I can just get someone, anyone to go in and learn how and save another's life just learn how to do it and help somebody," she continued.

The Missoula Fire Department holds CPR classes on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Those begin at 7 p.m. at Station Three on 39th Street and require pre-registration.