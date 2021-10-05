Woman suffers thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

A 20-year-old Washington state woman suffered serious thermal burns between her shoulders and feet Monday afternoon in Yellowstone National Park near Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction.

Park officials said in a news release that the woman was chasing her dog into Maiden's Grave Spring after it had jumped out of the vehicle. The woman's father, who was also in the vehicle, pulled her out and drove her to West Yellowstone.

She was treated there, then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The dog was recovered and taken to a vet. Park officials don't know the dog's condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Park officials provided several guidelines and rules for visitors to avoid similar such instances: