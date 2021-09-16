Woman sustains 'significant' thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

A Rhode Island woman suffered significant burns at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday morning, according to park officials.

A YNP news release said the 19-year-old woman is a concessions employee at the park and received initial treatment from rangers for second and third-degree burns to five percent of her body.

The woman was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the Burn Center at East Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation and no further details were released. The woman's current condition is not known at this time.

The release said this is the first significant injury in a thermal area in 2021, and park officials remind visitors to always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.

We will update you if we get more information.