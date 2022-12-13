Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Montana Capitol

HELENA — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at the Capitol Rotunda this Monday. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event meant to honor service members and remember those who have died while serving the US.

The event held at the capitol building was organized by Jane Hamman of the Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She’s been running the event for over a decade now. The event featured songs and speeches and the placing of the Capitol Rotunda Wreath.

Hamman says the wreath itself symbolizes life eternal and honors those who have served.

“The wreath itself represents a living evergreen, an endless circle in life that has no beginning and no end,” says Hamman.

This weeklong event began on Saturday, December 10th in Maine. From Maine, the 2022 Escort to Arlington heads down the east coast. According to Wreaths Across America’s website, it is the country's longest veterans’ parade. It culminates on December 17th, National Wreaths Across America Day, at Arlington National Cemetery. Over 3,400 locations will participate in wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of fallen service members.

“...devoted to remembering our men and women in the military who have fought for and provided the opportunities for freedom for all of us in our country,” says Hamman.

A wreath placing event will take place at Fort Harrison on National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17.