Wrong-way driver in head-on crash that killed Laysa Grewell remains in hospital

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman man police say was driving the car that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell remains in the hospital, and so far no charges have been filed against him.

Laysa was killed last Thursday after being struck head-on near Three Forks by a 23-year-old man driving the wrong way on the interstate. We still do not know the identity of the suspect.



The Montana Highway Patrol tells us charges are pending and the investigation into the accident is not yet complete.

Laysa was killed a day before her daughter's first birthday.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her family, Laysa was also 5 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.