Yellowstone National Park confirms three small fires, announces start of its 2022 wildfire season

Yellowstone National Park confirmed three small fires in the park, signaling the start of YNP's 2022 wildfire season.

YNP said in media release the Gray Fire was detected by aircraft on Aug. 29. The lightning-caused fire is about 0.1 acres in size, roughly 1 mile east of the Fawn Pass Patrol Cabin, just south of the Fawn Pass Trail. A Helitack crew contained the fire and no closures are expected.

The Telemark Fire was the park's first lightning-sparked wildfire of the year, reported by West Yellowstone Smokejumpers on Aug. 16. The fire is roughly ten feet by ten feet, west of U.S. Hwy 191 between mile markers 17 and 18 near a stretch of the highway that runs through YNP.

A U.S. Forest Service engine crew out of the Hebgen Ranger District suppressed the Telemark Fire, and crews will monitor the area until it is determined to be out.

The Obsidian Fire was the first of the season for YNP and began as a vehicle fire in a parking lot at Old Faithful on July 20. The fire spread from the vehicle to nearby grass and burned a pine tree. The fire was less than 0.1 acre in size and was declared out later the same day.

Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park is currently HIGH. No fire restrictions are currently in place, but park staff may put restrictions in place if wildland fuels continue to dry out.



