Yellowstone National Park rangers seeking woman who approached bears in park

Yellowstone National Park rangers are seeking information on a woman they say was seen approaching grizzly bears in the Roaring Mountain area.

The unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs around 4:45 p.m. on May 10 at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot, rangers said in a Facebook post.

The mother bear charged the woman, and she walked away from the bears, rangers said.

The woman is described as white, mid 30’s, brown hair, heavyset, and wearing black clothing.

Here's the video from Darcie Addington detailing the encounter:



If you have information that could help, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch in one of the following ways:

Call or Text: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

Wild animals in Yellowstone National Park are exactly that - wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors must give it space. Yellowstone National Park guidelines state that visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.