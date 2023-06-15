Yellowstone National Park releases May 2023 recreational visit statistics

Yellowstone National Park reportedly hosted 454,929 recreational visits during the month of May 2023, a 13% decrease from May 2022.

May 2022 was YNP’s busiest May on record.

Below is the year-to-date trend for recreational visits through May over the last several years:

2023 – 645,646

2022 – 733,471

2021 – 649,153

2020 – 145,849 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 576,776

2018 – 570,824

Summer is the park's busiest season. If you have an upcoming trip to YNP planned this summer, the park encourages you to plan ahead.

For more information on visitation, visit https://irma.nps.gov/Stats/.