Yellowstone National Park shares top 10 things to know when visiting

Yellowstone National Park shares thetop 10 things to know when visiting the park and to help protect the park for generations to come.

When traveling to the park this summer, it’s important to plan ahead to protect yourself and the park. With 2.2 million acres to explore, visitors have many opportunities to observe wildlife, explore geothermal areas that contain half the world’s active geysers, and view geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.

Below are the top 10 things to know when visiting YNP this summer: