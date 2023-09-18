"You got to play every game like it’s your last": No. 3 Bobcats stay mentally tough to end non-conference play

BOZEMAN — On Saturday, the No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats had a statement 57-20 win over Stetson.

The Bobcats run game dominated the gridiron. Freshman running back Scottre Humphrey ran for 53 yards and three touchdowns in the team's win.

“Our running back room has so much depth, everyone can play," Bobcats running back Julius Davis said. "You can see that when you put on the TV or the film. And I’m so excited for these guys because they continuously improve and work every week to get better. And you see that on the field."

As for Davis' take on his teammate, Humphrey: "And, Scottie? Yeah. He’s that dude," he said.

Davis had 70 yards, and Jared White led the team with 80, which included a 51-yard rushing touchdown. Quarterback Sean Chambers added 55 yards and two rushing touchdowns to the team's run game.

“You know, I think we’ve got a full compliment of running backs right now and that’s probably what’s shown up as much as anything today," Bobcats coach Brent Vigen said. "We need to keep feeding those guys, you know, obviously use our quarterbacks any time of the matter, but good to see those running backs get going today."

The Bobcats quarterback situation looked different than usual against Stetson because Tommy Mellot was ruled out with injury just prior to the game. He suffered a leg injury in their Week 2 game against No.1-ranked South Dakota State.

“He’s not ready, pure and simple," Vigen said. "You know, it wasn’t a deal where he could’ve gone necessarily so, we’ll see how that develops in the next week.”

The Bobcats are battling with injuries like many teams across the landscape in Week 3. The team also lost safety/nickel Caden Dowler for the rest of the season. He suffered an injury in the SDSU game as well, and worsened it during practice according to Vigen in the post-game press conference.

Fellow safety/nickel Rylan Ortt put into perspective how much every game matters, and how much it hurts seeing injuries sideline his teammates.

“I kind of told our guys before the game, I was like, “There’s dudes out there that would give everything to be out here today,” Ortt explained.

"You know it might not feel like such a big game, but you only get so many opportunities in Bobcat Stadium. You only get so many opportunities to play football in your life and for the Montana State Bobcats, and you don’t know when it could end. You know, it puts it into perspective when you miss a little time, you got to play every game, every play like it’s your last."

Such a strong note as the Bobcats now look ahead to conference play. They'll travel to Weber State for their Week Four match up this upcoming Saturday.

