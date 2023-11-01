Young man dies after Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young man died following a crash in Cascade County that happened on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 19-year old man from Texas and a 20-year old man from New Mexico were in a military HUMVEE along US Highway 89 between Monarch and Belt at about 8 p.m.

The MHP says the vehicle entered a downhill right-hand turn, and the driver "applied heavy braking" which pushed the vehicle forward as it crossed the center-line in the southbound lane.

The driver over-corrected to the left, sending the vehicle into a spin and off the road.

The vehicle then rolled several times.

Both men were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls for treatment.

The 19-year old driver died from his injuries on October 28; his name has not yet been released.

There is no word on the nature or severity of the passenger's injuries.

According to the MHP, both men were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP report says that speed was a factor in the crash, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.