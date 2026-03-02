Zinke will not seek reelection

HELENA — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, announced he will not seek reelection for Montana's western congressional district. Zinke has represented the district since 2023.

In a letter, Zinke said it has been his honor to serve his country and the people of Montana, thanking those who supported him. He noted he has quietly undergone several surgeries since he returned to Congress to address injuries sustained during his military service, and, though not life-threatening, his upcoming procedures will require considerable recovery time.

“It has been a great privilege to serve Montana and our great Nation as the first U.S. Navy SEAL to serve in the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Montanan to serve as a Cabinet Secretary. May God Bless Montana and all those who defend her,” wrote Zinke.

Directly addressing the upcoming medical procedures and how they might impact him, Zinke said, “My judgment and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes.”

Following the announcement that Zinke is not seeking reelection, it is reported that conservative talk show host Aaron Flint and former Montana legislator and orthopedic surgeon Albert Olszewski are running for the seat as Republicans.

Jonathon Ambarian

Born in Bozeman, Zinke served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1986 until 2008. He retired at the rank of commander. He was first elected to public office in 2008, serving in the Montana Senate until 2013.

Zinke was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives four times: in 2014 and 2016 when Montana had only one House seat, and in 2022 and 2024 when he represented the 1st Congressional District.

In his letter, Zinke celebrated the legislation he helped pass or sponsored, and the funding he helped secure for the Treasure State.

"Battles are not fought alone, and with your support we have unleashed America’s energy potential, removed excessive regulation, lowered taxes, passed the Great American Outdoors Act to repair and preserve our National Parks and Forests, and saved our treasured public lands from being sold to the highest bidder," he wrote. “We have also secured critical funding for Montana bridges, roads, sewer systems, water infrastructure, public access points, conservation projects, and helped thousands of Montanans successfully navigate through the federal bureaucracy to solve real problems that matter to the people that I am honored to represent.

Following the 2016 election, President Donald Trump named Zinke as the Secretary of the Interior. He was confirmed by a Senate vote of 68-31.

As secretary, Zinke oversaw notable changes under the Trump administration. On his first day, he rescinded a ban on the use of lead bullets and lead fishing tackle in national wildlife refuges. Later that year, he recommended protection for the Badger Two-Medicine area as a national monument to shield if from development. He also recommended significant reductions to several other national monuments. In December 2017, Trump issued a proclamation reducing the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by over 40% and the Bears Ears National Monuments by more than 80%.

Zinke also saw scrutiny during his time as Secretary of the Interior, with accusations of him inappropriately using the position. Zinke stepped down as Secretary of the Interior in 2018.

On Monday, Montana's elected leader reacted to Zinke stepping down, with many fellow Republicans praising his career of service.

“Commander Zinke is a great American who dedicated his life to serving our nation and delivering results for Montanans. A fellow Navy SEAL and public servant, he has been a role model, mentor, and friend. Montana owes him a deep debt of gratitude, and he will be deeply missed in the halls of Congress.” Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Montana

“Ryan Zinke served Montana and our country with honor and distinction for four decades. From 23 years as a Navy SEAL, where he earned the Bronze Star, to his time in the Montana Senate, as Secretary of Interior in the first Trump administration and in the U.S. House, Ryan Zinke fought for Montana values and worked every day to ensure Montana will always be the “last best place.” I have known Ryan since we were in high school. We attended Montana Boys State in Dillon together in 1979. He was a Whitefish Bulldog and I was a Bozeman Hawk. His desire to serve his country was evident back then. Cindy and I thank both he and Lola for their service to our state and our nation and wish him all the best in his retirement.” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana

“For over 30 years, Commander Zinke has served his country with integrity, responsibility, and honor. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside Ryan while fighting for Montanans in Washington—from protecting our public lands to supporting our farmers and ranchers. Time and again, he has gone to bat for the Treasure State, always putting Montana first.



“As he and Lola begin their next chapter, Heather and I wish them nothing but the very best. Our state is stronger because of his leadership and service. Montanans will miss having such a steadfast warrior on their team. Thank you for your service, Commander.”

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Montana

Read the full letter:



Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

