ZooMontana recognized as among the Top 10 zoos in the country

(ZooMontana Press Release)

BILLINGS - ZooMontana is thrilled to announce its placement among the top 10 zoos in the nation according to USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition reflects the zoo's dedication to exceptional animal care, visitor education, immaculate grounds and conservation efforts.

“We are incredibly honored to be named a top 10 zoo in the country by USA Today,” said Jeff Ewelt, Director of ZooMontana. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire staff, volunteers, and supporters who are committed to providing a world-class experience for our visitors while ensuring the welfare of the animals in our care. For a small zoo like us, this is a huge deal”, Ewelt added.

Nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for the award category is displayed on an associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

The full top 10 list is as follows:

1. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

3. North Carolina Zoo

4. Honolulu Zoo

5. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

6. Brevard Zoo

7. Audubon Zoo

8. San Diego Zoo

9. Saint Louis Zoo

10. ZooMontana

