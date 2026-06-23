Montana nonprofit helps adults with disabilities build independence and find workforce success

POLSON — A Polson nonprofit is helping adults with disabilities find their place in the workforce — starting with something as simple as a fire starter made from recycled materials.

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Polson nonprofit helps adults with disabilities build independence and find workforce success

Mission Mountain Empowerment works to empower people with disabilities vocationally, socially and residentially. The organization places clients in transitional work tasks, like crafting fire starters from recycled materials to sell in the community, while teaching them key job skills along the way.

Engagement and vocation director Kristen Wurster said the nonprofit's mission is straightforward.

"We want everyone to know that whether your skills are very limited or very broad we can help everyone find their niche, and be a part of something that makes them feel good."

Shawn Morgan is now a full-time employee at Nifty Thrifty in Polson. He said his transition to the workforce wasn't easy, but Mission Mountain Empowerment made it possible.

"Without it, the support system, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Morgan said the nonprofit's approach keeps every day feeling fresh.

"Like our logo, Mission Mountain Empowerment, every day is a new opportunity. I never know what each day is going to bring."

Wurster said watching clients thrive in the community is what makes the work meaningful.

"It's a triumph. It's really great when you can have somebody in the community with something they enjoy doing. It becomes a routine and a lifestyle. It is pretty rewarding."

For Morgan, the experience has been life-changing.

"I just feel like it's a good place, and to me it has helped me."

Mission Mountain Empowerment's fire starters are available in Polson. The nonprofit's next project is a community walking path.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

