Gianforte appoints Clancy lawmaker Bertoglio as Commerce director

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has chosen a state lawmaker from Jefferson County as the next leader of the Montana Department of Commerce.

Gianforte’s office announced Monday that he had appointed Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, as the department’s next director.

“Marta has been a strong partner in the Legislature and is a driven leader, dedicated to making Montana the best place to do business,” Gianforte said in a statement. “With Marta at the helm of the Department of Commerce, I am confident in her ability to recruit businesses that create good-paying jobs, helping more Montanans achieve the American dream. I appreciate her willingness to serve in this new capacity as part of our cabinet.”

Bertoglio, an Air Force veteran, is a real estate broker and co-owner of Uncommon Ground Real Estate in Helena. She has served in the Legislature since 2021, representing House District 75, which includes most of Jefferson County.

“Having grown up in a small Montana town, I know how important business is to helping build community,” said Bertoglio in a statement. “By fostering resilient communities and making sure Montana is the best place to do business, we can create a bright future for our state. I’m grateful to Governor Gianforte for this opportunity to serve the people of Montana as the director of the Department of Commerce.”

Bertoglio will replace Paul Green, another former lawmaker who served as Commerce director from January 2024 to February 2025.

The Montana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Bertoglio officially resigned from the Legislature Monday morning. The Jefferson County Republican Central Committee will name three candidates to fill her House seat, and the Jefferson County Commission will appoint one of those three.