ANACONDA — While there’s growing debate in Montana political circles over whether one of them should drop out of the race for U.S. Senate, for the moment Democratic candidate Alani Bankhead and independent candidate Seth Bodnar are both continuing on with their campaigns and making their cases to voters.

“We're planning to win in a four-way race that would include a Libertarian, a Republican, a Democrat, and our independent campaign,” Bodnar told MTN Saturday.

(Watch the video to hear more from Bankhead and Bodnar.)

Montana U.S. Senate candidates hold firm as calls to drop out grow

Bodnar met with voters in Anaconda Saturday morning, on the last day of a campaign swing around the state. He says these events reinforce his belief that Montanans are open to a candidate running outside the two major parties.

“The Montana way of life is just getting harder and harder for working families in this state, and they're ready for an independent voice who is going to step up and serve them, not anybody else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bankhead says she’s been working to set up events of her own. In the month and a half since winning the Democratic nomination, she says she’s been putting together partnerships with local party committees and other organizations to get her campaign message out.

“This is not about running a D.C.-elite, nationally funded campaign,” she told MTN Monday. “The theory is that grassroots can win – grassroots has always won in Montana, and we have a history of kicking the elite out of politics, and we're going to do it again this cycle.”

In recent weeks, some Democratic leaders have warned that Bankhead and Bodnar both running could split the vote and make it harder to mount a serious challenge to Republican nominee Kurt Alme. Some have called for one to throw their support behind the other. So far, neither candidate has indicated they’re interested in dropping out of the race.

Bankhead said at a news conference last month she had no intention of withdrawing, and she reiterated that this week. She said she wants to see the Democratic Party revitalized in the state, and that any split in the vote is because Bodnar entered the race as an independent.

“I absolutely would never consider dropping out,” she said. “Over 48,000 people voted for me; zero people voted for him. And while he certainly did do the work to get the signatures, it is very different going out to people and getting signatures rather than people choosing to go to the ballot box and vote for you. I'm not going to disrespect the vote of those 48,000 Montanans because of a decision that he made.”

Bodnar said he’d be willing to have a discussion about the path forward, but that for now he’s focused on winning the race. MTN asked him if he thought Bankhead should withdraw.

“I'm not telling any other candidate what to do,” he said. “I think our campaign presents the best path to win this seat and the best path to represent Montana effectively in the United States Senate. That's what we're focused on: We're focused on what we can control, which is showing up all around our great state, talking to voters.”

A letter from 17 Democratic state lawmakers, sent earlier this month, said the two candidates should consider who’s best positioned to compete against Alme – including factors like fundraising, campaign organization and endorsements. Bodnar’s campaign has raised the most of any Senate candidate, including more than $1.1 million from May 14 to June 30. Alme raised about $800,000 over the same period, though his campaign has more money still in the bank than Bodnar’s. Bankhead’s campaign raised just under $35,000 in the most recent report.

Bodnar and Alme both began running TV ads this month; in addition, independent groups supporting each candidate have also purchased airtime.

Bankhead said fundraising shouldn’t be the only criteria. She pointed to polls showing her close to or ahead of Bodnar in a four-way race.

“If money mattered, Tester would have won because he raised more money than Sheehy,” she said. “There are campaigns around the country where candidates are being significantly outspent and the progressive vote is still winning, because around the country people are fed up.”

Bodnar’s supporters have argued polling shows he’s in position to be competitive with Alme in a direct head-to-head race.

“I think Montanans are looking for a leader who's willing to work with either party when it makes sense for Montana, when it makes sense for the country, but who’s willing to stand up to either party when it doesn't,” he said. “I'm hearing loud and clear from Montanans – and you see it in our fundraising numbers, you see it in our signature gathering – we're building momentum to, to win a race in November.”

People supporting Bankhead have said the Democratic Party would be required to name another candidate if she withdrew, so there could be no one-on-one race between Bodnar and Alme. Some of Bodnar’s backers have argued the party could choose not to appoint a replacement or to endorse Bodnar.

In the meantime, Alme is continuing his own campaign.

“Kurt Alme is the only candidate with deep Montana roots, President Trump’s endorsement, and a proven record of cutting taxes, backing law enforcement, securing our border, and protecting Montana values,” a campaign spokesperson said in a statement to MTN. “He will continue barnstorming the state to earn the votes of Montanans and win this race.”

The last day that any candidate could drop out of the general election would be August 10. For now, though, Alme, Bankhead, Bodnar and Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin are all set to appear on the November ballot.