Tranel wins Democratic U.S. House primary for Western Montana

Montanans are voted on Tuesday for the first time in more than 30 years in two different US Congressional districts.

The votes are still being counted but the Democratic winner for Montana's First Congressional District — which covers the western portion of the state — is Monica Tranel.

Cora Neumann has conceded the race.

Click here to view the latest (unofficial) voting results.

Tranel is a Missoula lawyer who was the staff attorney for the Montana Public Service Commission and later for the Montana Consumer Counsel.

The third candidate was a former Montana State Representative from Missoula Tom Winter.