Trump nominates former Knudsen deputy Katie Lane as federal judge

HELENA — President Donald Trump has nominated his second new federal judge for Montana.

Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday morning that he was nominating Katie Lane, to replace Judge Susan Watters.

“Katie is Highly Qualified and Respected, and will boldly defend our Constitution,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations Katie!”

Lane, formerly Katie Smithgall, was a deputy solicitor general under Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen from May 2021 to March 2023. She has since worked as a senior counsel for litigation with the Republican National Committee, where she was involved with election-related legal cases.

Lane has a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a law degree from George Mason University, and she previously served as a law clerk to two federal judges.

Lane will now need to win confirmation from the U.S. Senate.

“Katie’s experience as Deputy Solicitor General for the State of Montana and in various courts across America gives her the skills and perspectives to serve Montana as District Judge,” Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, both Republicans, said in a statement. “We will work diligently with Senate leadership and our colleagues to confirm her nomination.”

Knudsen released a statement congratulating Lane.

“During her two years in my office as deputy solicitor general, Katie played an integral role in defending Montana’s laws and challenging the Biden administration’s unconstitutional mandates,” he said. “President Trump could not have made a better pick as I am confident she will bring valuable experience and integrity to the bench and look forward to welcoming her back to the state."

Watters was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013. She announced last summer that, effective this June, she would move into “senior status,” a form of semi-retirement where she can still hear federal cases but will have a reduced workload.

If Lane is confirmed, two out of Montana’s three full-time federal district judges will be Trump appointees. The first, Judge Bill Mercer, was confirmed in October.