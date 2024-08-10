WATCH: Donald Trump campaigns in Montana

BOZEMAN — Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, hosted a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.
Watch the full video of his speech:
Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who took the stage just ahead of Trump at the event and later joined him on stage during Trump's speech.
Sheehy, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.
This was Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years.
He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President he hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).