Montana saw 3,000 allegations of elder financial abuse last year

HELENA — Last year, Montana Adult Protective Services received 14,000 allegations of elder abuse, and of those, 3,000 were financial exploitation cases that targeted the wallets of the lonely and vulnerable.

“If you have a concern, then we have a concern," said Trevor Tangen, the bureau chief of Montana Adult Protective Services.

Adult Protective Services says there are many contributing factors to elders falling victim to abuse, specifically financial exploitation.

That can look like cognitive issues that come with aging, loneliness, and wealth.

Tangen says, “When it comes to financial exploitation, these issues are very complicated, they are very technical, they are using electronic means to gain access to these victims.”

But it's not just scammers that are accessing bank accounts, credit cards, and gift cards.

It may be the people you would least expect, family.

"We also see family members that are coming into the mix that do not have the best of intentions, taking inheritance before it is due,” Tangen noted.

Although this issue impacts older Montanans year-round, hosting a prevention month helps bring the challenges to the forefront.

Tangen says, “I think having a month dedicated to this issue really drives awareness around it, it facilitates these conversations and keeps it in the forefront of folks minds.”

Adult Protective Services offers plans, referrals, and a crisis hotline and can be found here.