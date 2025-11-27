Montana soldier accounted for from WWII

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (website) announced this week that U.S. Army Pvt. Henry D. Bordner of Butte, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for April 2, 2025.

﻿Bordner's family recently received their full briefing on his identification, therefore, additional details on his identification can be shared.

The DPAA said in a news release that in late 1941, Bordner was a member of the 194th Tank Battalion in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.

Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps. Bordner was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Bordner died Oct. 20, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 701.

Following the war, American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel exhumed those buried at the Cabanatuan cemetery and relocated the remains to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. In 1947, the AGRS examined the remains in an attempt to identify them. Of the seven sets recovered from Common Grave 701, five were identified. The remaining two were declared unidentifiable. The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial (MACM) as Unknowns.

In December 2020, the remains associated with Common Grave 701 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis.

To identify Bordner’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and isotope analysis as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis and mitochondrial genome sequencing data.

Although interred as an Unknown in MACM, Bordner’s grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

Bordner will be buried in his hometown on a date yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.