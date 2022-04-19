Montana State Fund names new President and CEO

HELENA — Montana State Fund announced Holly O’Dell as the new President and CEO of the workers' compensation insurance company.

O’Dell will be the fourth President and CEO, and the first woman to hold the position, in the history of the current Montana State Fund.

“Holly is an extremely well qualified, well credentialed, and highly recommended selection to lead Montana State Fund into the future,” said MSF Board Chairman Richard Miltenberger. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Holly to Montana.”

O’Dell comes to MSF from Oregon’s SAIF Corporation, a sister State Fund, where she has spent the last 17 years. She earned a B.S. in nursing from Oregon Health Sciences University where she graduated as a Registered Nurse and spent five years working with low-income women in the women’s unit at the Marion County Health Department, working full time while in law school. In 2006, Holly graduated from Lewis and Clark College School of Law with a Juris Doctorate.

“I recognize the value of and commitment to injured workers and our policyholders and I am deeply dedicated to the level of excellence MSF prides itself on,” said O’Dell. “I look forward to building on the legacy and successes achieved by the current leadership team and staff and I look forward to furthering the efforts to make Montana a safer and healthier place to live, work, and do business.”

Outgoing President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard, announced his retirement in January after nearly 33 years with the company—19 years as CEO. The MSF Board of Directors subsequently launched a nationwide search led by a national search firm and conducted by an independent human resources consultant. More than 100 candidates applied for the position.

“In the extensive search to find the next CEO, the Board found a very accomplished leader. I congratulate Holly on her selection and look forward to working with her in the weeks and months to come to ensure a smooth transition for our staff, our policyholders and injured workers,” said Hubbard.

Once O’Dell concludes her work in Oregon in May, she will join the MSF team in Helena.