Montana VA hosting townhall on women veterans care and services

HELENA — The Montana VA will hold a virtual women's Veterans town hall on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

To join the event, people can call (833) 560-2071. A livestream the town hall is available on the Montana VA website and their Facebook page.

At the town hall, women veterans will be introduced to the Montana VA care team and learn about services offered to all enrolled female Veterans. The Montana VA says it serves over 4,000 women veterans.

Providers who will be presenting on their services and available for questions include the Women Veteran Program Manager, GYN nurse practitioner, Maternity and Fertility Nurse Navigator, Breast Health Nurse Navigator, Cervical Health Nurse Navigator, Pelvic Health Program Coordinator, Women’s Health Pharmacist, Intimate Partner Violence Program Coordinator, and primary care and mental health experts.

“2023 marks the 100th year that the Veterans Health Administration has had the honor of serving women Veterans, and Montana VA continues with strong momentum into the next 100 years,” said Montana VA Women Veteran Program Manager, Sue Calentine. “Our Montana VA women Veterans healthcare team continues to grow and provide more services with compassionate and expert care. We invite all women Veterans to join the town hall and meet their Montana VA care team!”

The second part of the town hall will be open for veterans’ questions. Representatives from the Montana VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

