Montana Western continues climb, reaches top 10 of latest NAIA poll

BILLINGS — On the heels of its seventh consecutive victory, the Montana Western football team has risen three spots to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Top 25 coaches poll released Monday.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 Frontier) defeated Carroll College last week 38-17 on the road at Nelson Stadium in Helena, as quarterback Michael Palandri threw four touchdown passes and ran for another. UM Western hasn't lost since a 37-35 defeat to the College of Idaho on Sept. 9.

Carroll, meanwhile, slid four places to No. 16. The Saints (7-2, 5-2) have lost two of their past three games after winning six in a row to begin the season.

Montana Tech (6-3, 5-2) remains at No. 22 this week after a 28-0 win at MSU-Northern on Saturday. The College of Idaho (8-1, 6-1) moved up two spots to No. 5 this week. The Yotes were idle last Saturday.

C of I and UM Western are tied at the top of the Frontier standings entering the final week of the regular season. Western hosts Eastern Oregon on Saturday while the Yotes play at Southern Oregon.

To see this week's full NAIA top 25 coaches poll, click here.