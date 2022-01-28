Biden visits Pittsburgh to talk infrastructure hours after bridge collapse

President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the city of Pittsburgh to discuss a newly-passed infrastructure spending law, just hours after 10 people in the city were injured when a busy road bridge collapsed.

Biden had scheduled his visit to Pittsburgh earlier this month. But around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, the Forbes Ave. bridge in the city's Frick Park collapsed, injuring 10 people and sending three to the hospital.

Luckily, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The White House said Friday that Biden's trip would continue as scheduled despite the collapse of the bridge.

"The President has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement read. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

Gainey said Friday morning that he still welcomed the president's visit.

Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The legislation includes $500 billion in federal funding for the nation's roads and bridges.

"We'll once again have the world's bridges, roads, ports and airports," Biden said in November while touting the new funding in New Hampshire.

Those funds are much needed in the Keystone State, where the state transportation budget faces a shortfall. In addition, a report released last summer says that Pennsylvania's interstate bridges ranked 12th-worst in the nation in terms of structural integrity.