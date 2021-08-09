Cuomo's former assistant breaks silence, says New York governor is lying in denying groping claims

A woman who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has gone on the record with her allegations and says that the governor is not being truthful in denying that he inappropriately touched women in his office.

In a joint report between CBS News and the Albany Times Union, Brittany Commisso broke her silence, going on the record to formally accuse Cuomo of repeated harassment during her time working for the governor.

Commisso says she is the woman who is referred to as "Executive Assistant #1" in last week's report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In that report, "Executive Assistant #1" described being subjected to what investigators described as "repeated physical violations" while working for Cuomo.

In the report, the then-unnamed woman told investigators that Cuomo groped her while the two took a photo in the governor's executive mansion. She also claimed that in a separate incident, Cuomo reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Watch live as the New York Assembly discusses its investigation into allegations against Cuomo.

"To me, this was a dream job. And it, unfortunately, turned into a nightmare," Commisso told CBS News.

Last week, Cuomo denied all allegations of inappropriate physical conduct. But in speaking with CBS News and the Times Union, Commisso said that Cuomo isn't telling the truth.

"I would say, governor, this is the truth; these are the facts. And it's your turn to do the right thing," Commisso told the Times Union. "And that right thing is to resign and to tell the truth."

After remaining anonymous throughout the investigations into Cuomo's behavior, Commisso said she decided to come forward after hearing the governor's denial last week.

"I am a mother. I'm a daughter. I'm a friend. And I'm, I'm… a human being. I'm a woman, and I have a voice, and now, I've decided to use it," she said, according to the Times Union.

The CBS News/Times Union joint report was published the day after Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigned from the governor's staff, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, CNN and other outlets.

The report also comes days after the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee said its own investigations into Cuomo's conduct is nearing completion and that the committee will consider drafting articles of impeachment against Cuomo after it is published.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls for his resignation from top members of his own party, including President Joe Biden.