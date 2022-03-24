Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation hearing to wrap Thursday with expert witnesses

Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has finished her portion of her confirmation hearings. But the Senate Judiciary Committee still has more work to do.

On Thursday, the committee will hold one final day of hearings to consider Jackson's nomination. During Thursday's session, lawmakers will interview 13 expert witnesses who will give their take on Jackson's record and personal character.

Three of the witnesses who will speak Thursday — Claire Williams, D. Jean Veta and Joseph M. Drayton — are on the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. In addition, the committee's Democrats and Republicans have each called five people to testify.

Democrats have called:

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio

Dean Risa Goluboff of the University of Virginia

Wade Henderson, the president & CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Richard B. Rosenthal, an appellate lawyer and friend of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Captain Frederick Thomas, the national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Republicans have called:

Steve Marshall, Alabama attorney general

Jennifer Mascott, a law professor at George Mason University

Eleanor McCullen

Keisha Russell of First Liberty

Alessandra Serano of Operation Underground Railroad

Some of those called are mentors, friends and colleagues of Jackson. Others are legal experts who will provide their opinion on her past legal rulings.

Thursday's session is slated to begin Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

Thursday's session comes after back-to-back marathon days of questioning from committee members. Throughout the hearings, Jackson has remained calm and collected.

Wednesday's most contentious line of questioning came from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC. He was critical of Jackson's sentencing in child porn cases.

"If you're on the internet trolling for images of children and sexual exploitation. So, so you don't think that's a bad thing, I think that's a horrible thing," Graham said as he continually cut off Jackson as she attempted to explain how she sentences people.

Graham previously supported Jackson on the court of appeals but said the Supreme Court is a "different game."

While Republican committee members have been critical of Jackson's sentencing record for those convicted of child pornography crimes, several media outlets, including The Associated Press, have shot down claims that Jackson's child pornography sentences were lighter than other judges.

Earlier in the day, Jackson talked about what she believes are the most important defenses to protect against abuse from the executive branch of government.

"The separation of powers is crucial to liberty," she said. "It is what our country is founded on and it's important, as consistent with my judicial methodology, for each branch to operate within their own sphere. That means for me that judges can't make law, judges shouldn't be policymakers. That's a part of our constitutional design, and it prevents our government from being too powerful and encroaching on individual liberty."

In staying with precedent, Jackson has also repeatedly chosen not to answer questions regarding specific policies, including "court-packing" and her personal views on abortion. She has said, however, that she believes that landmark abortion cases like Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey are "settled law."