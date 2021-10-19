1 injured after plane crashes while attempting takeoff in Houston

One person was injured Tuesday after a private plane carrying 21 people crashed as it attempted to take off from a Houston-area airport.

According to KPRC-TV and KHOU-TV in Houston, the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire shortly after attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport around 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Everyone aboard the plane was able to safely evacuate the aircraft after the crash. The one injury suffered during the incident was not serious, officials say.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation into the crash, with the FAA assisting.