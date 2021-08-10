2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer during traffic stop

Charges were announced against two brothers in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Monday, during a press briefing, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced that Emonte Morgan would be charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges.

Eric Morgan is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

29-year-old Ella French and her partner pulled over a vehicle carrying a woman and two men when one of the men shot at the officers who returned fire, the Associated Press reported.

Her male partner was wounded and "is in the hospital fighting for his life," Brown said on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the police did not offer details on why the vehicle was pulled over or what transpired before the shooting started.

The AP reported that the two brothers were scheduled to appear in a Cook County bond court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have also charged an Indiana man for allegedly purchasing the gun that was used in the shooting.

According to the Department of Justice news release, Jamel Danzy is accused of filing out paperwork saying he was purchasing the gun for himself when he was actually buying the gun for someone else who isn't allowed to have a gun.

The DOJ added that Danzy allegedly gave the weapon to someone who was not named, which was used by that someone in the fatal shooting of Officer French.

That same gun was recovered from the person by arresting officers, the DOJ said.