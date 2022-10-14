35 military moms surprised with baby shower

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA)— Dozens of military moms and moms-to-be got a welcomed surprise this week. Operation Shower surprised the moms with a baby shower in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Operation Shower is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring military families by providing joyful baby showers.

They have showered nearly 7,000 military moms since 2007 from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and first responders on military bases.

The moms received a catered lunch and Operation Shower's signature 'Shower in a Box'. The moms were gifted with carriers, diaper genies, and bassinets.

“For women who are expecting a baby while their spouses are deployed, and especially for expectant moms who are on active duty, the impending arrival of a child can be both exhilarating and overwhelming,” said LeAnn Morrissey, founder and chief shower officer of Operation Shower. “Pregnancy during deployment presents many unique challenges, including financial stress and isolation. Operation Shower was created to provide these courageous women with support, love, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”

This story was originally reported by Brie Groves on koaa.com.