Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

4 oiled birds collected so far after California oil spill, 1 euthanized

items.[0].videoTitle
California Oil Spill
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:38:59-04

Several birds have been recovered after a massive oil spill off the coast of Southern California.

As of Monday, rescuers collected four oiled birds, The Washington Post reported.

Unfortunately, one of them had to be euthanized due to its injuries, CBS News reported.

News of the recovery comes after a boat anchor may have caused an underwater pipeline to spill 126,000 gallons off Huntington Beach.

Area animal rescue crews from the oiled wildlife care network continue their search on the ground and in the air.

The network has 1,600 people specifically trained to treat animals harmed by crude oil.

Crews are on standby if more animals are spotted covered in the dangerous oil.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader