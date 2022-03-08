6 teens arrested following deadly shooting outside Iowa high school

The Des Moines Police Department says officers arrested six teenagers after a deadly shooting outside of East High School in Iowa.

One teenager was killed and two others were wounded, authorities said.

The 15-year-old who died was the intended target of the drive-by shooting, according to police. However, they said the two females who were wounded were not intended targets. They were reportedly listed in critical condition.

The six teenagers are charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The teenagers range in age between 14 and 17 years old, according to CNN.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and their friends," the Des Moines Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Classes at East High School were canceled on Tuesday. The district said it was making grief counselors available.