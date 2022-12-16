Watch Now
8 people injured amid rush into London concert venue

Kirsty O'Connor/AP
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy where police are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries in an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into the south London concert venue, Friday Dec. 16, 2022. Four people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after a suspected crush at a London concert venue, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:52:07-05

Police are investigating after eight people were injured as a “large number of people were attempting to force entry into the venue,” London’s Metropolitan Police said. Among the eight injuries, four were considered critical.

The incident happened late Thursday at the O2 Academy Brixton. Asake, a Nigerian afrobeat singer, was the scheduled performer.

The BBC News reported the concert was canceled.

Asake wrote on an Instagram story, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.”

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed,” Commander Ade Adelekan, Met Police gold commander, wrote.

