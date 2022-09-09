Alleged murderer of Vegas reporter denied bail at first court appearance

LAS VEGAS — Nevada elected county official Robert Telles was denied bail in his first court appearance on Thursday for allegedly murdering Las Vegas journalist Jeff German last Friday.

It's a case that continues to attract the nation's attention.

Prosecutors say physical evidence shows that German fought back against his attacker, which may have been the key to tracking down a suspect.

Telles was arrested Wednesday, just days after the reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home.

"A conviction is likely," prosecutor Richard Scow said. He also later asked the court to deny the bond, arguing the facts of the case demanded Telles remain behind bars.

Starting with the anger, Telles harbored toward German over a series of negative articles that led to him losing his re-election bid.

"Ruined his political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out," Scow said. "The defendant lashing out at the cause of the unraveling of his life at this point. So we're asking that he be held no bail."

Scow says Telles immediately attacked German upon arriving at his home, mounting him and stabbing him seven times.

Telles's arrest report indicates the 69-year-old's ability to fight back, however, may have cracked the case for the police.

"Through the DNA recovered from the victim's hands and under his fingernails, they were able to identify the DNA of the defendant," Scow said.

Telles's next court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Sean DeLancey at KTNV first reported this story.