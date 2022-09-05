American Tiafoe upsets Nadal in US Open 4th round

The chase to win his third Grand Slam title this year has ended for Rafael Nadal.

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion lost to American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, the New York Times and the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlets, the 24-year-old reached the second major quarterfinal of his career, making him the youngest American man to get that far at the US Open since Andy Roddick did so in 2006.

Monday's upset also marks the first time that the sport’s so-called "Big Three," Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, are out of a Grand Slam tournament, The Times and Forbes reported.

Nadal, who was the No. 2 seed, was set out to win the US Open after winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June, the news outlets reported.

Tiafoe will face No. 9 Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.