Arizona authorities investigating reports of a plane down in Buckeye

Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 10, 2022
Authorities in Arizona are investigating reports of a plane down in Buckeye near a development area of the city.

The Associated Press reported that police began receiving calls around 11 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The crash likely involved a plane from Luke Air Force Base Glendale, but a public affairs officer would not confirm the information to the AP.

A senior airman at Luke, Dominic Tyler told the news outlet that they "are still gathering information."

The AP contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, but a spokesman referred all the calls to the base.

