Arizona neighbors bring community together through Halloween decoration competition

MESA, Ariz. — It's neighbor versus neighbor in one Mesa community. A friendly competition has turned into a must-see attraction for kids and families from all over the Valley this Halloween.

As a true Halloween horror setting, this story begins on a romantic street of a Mesa neighborhood. One filled with children, families, and a holiday wager between neighbors.

“Brittany, like I said, is very competitive,” said Alan Blume.

“Um, I just like to be a winner,” said neighbor Brittany Rowley.

Brittany and David Rowley met Alan when he moved in across the street last year. Alan bet on a friendly competition to help break the ice.

“Met the neighbors, I saw that they were putting out some decorations, and I made the mistake of challenging them to a decoration competition, if you will,” said Alan.

Brittany immediately welcomed the challenge. She proceeded to snag every skull, skeleton, and creepy decoration she could find, scouring Facebook and OfferUp for deals. Banking on the big box stores for the latest technology.

Her husband David was quickly tasked with bringing it to life.

“I nod my head and say whatever you want,” said David with a chuckle admitting he never was "that guy" who went big on decorations.

From the twelve-foot skeletons to the four-foot pumpkin-headed children, what they built has thrilled those hoping to catch a glimpse.

ABC15

“Especially at night time when everything comes alive, it’s like a whole new world,” said Brittany.

“I love seeing the kids come out. At night everybody’s out looking at the lights, having a great time. It is really great to see,” said Alan.

While the neighborhood and everyone enjoying these displays are the big winners, only one can be named Halloween decoration champion.

“There’s no beating her, so I’m going to go ahead and concede now,” said Alan with a smile.

There’s always next year for Alan, but the rivalry leaves its contagious spirit behind and a community closer for it.

"It's been great to get to know each other and have fun. It really has brought the spirit and our neighbors together," said Brittany.

Cameron Polom at KNXV first reported this story.