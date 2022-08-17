As smoke billowed from car, high school football players save woman in crash

A group of high school football players in Rome, Georgia, helped a woman out of a wrecked car billowing with smoke, the Rome Police Department said.

The accident happened in front of their school last week. The players were identified as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.

“The door was jammed and in terrible shape. While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car, and started helping the lady,” Luis Goya, an educator with the school, told the police department. “They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car.”

USA Today reported that the woman was transported to the hospital and was treated for cuts and bruises.