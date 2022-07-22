Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River.

"This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people.

The paddleboat was able to make it safely to the shore of the Fox River. Several people on the paddleboat had some form of injury, the sheriff's office said.

Several agencies searched boat landings and nearby private residences to find the powerboat, its owner and additional occupants but had no luck.

Later, the sheriff's office said the owner and operator of the powerboat was identified as a 52-year-old Oshkosh man. He was arrested and made his first court appearance on July 13. He appeared via video camera from inside the jail.

The court agreed to a cash bail of $10,000 with the conditions of absolute sobriety and compliance with a 24/7 alcohol program. He was also ordered to not leave the state of Wisconsin and to surrender his passport.