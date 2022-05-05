Autopsy: Woman migrant found on border wall choked to death

TUCSON, Ariz. — An autopsy now shows that a Mexican woman who died while climbing over a border fence in Arizona, choked to death.

A report from the Pima County Medical Examiner revealed that Griselda Verduzco Armenta was found suspended from the border wall, entrapped by a cord, tie-down straps and seat belt around her neck, chest and arms.

The report showed that the 31-year-old woman had abrasions to the head, torso and extremities, along with contusions, a laceration on her lower right leg and a fractured vertebra.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (where the woman was found) said Verduzco Armenta had been hanging upside down for a “significant amount of time” from the wall before she was discovered.

Emergency crews took the 31-year-old to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead.

"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Sheriff Dannels shared.

Mexican authorities alerted American authorities about the incident.