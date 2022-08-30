Biden visits swing state Pennsylvania to pitch plan to combat crime

While the economy remains the No. 1 issue facing voters, crime and gun policies are the Nos. 2 and 3 topics respectively heading into the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Pew Research Center.

With important senate and gubernatorial elections just months away, President Joe Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to address his plans to address crime and gun violence.

The plan calls for funding the hiring of additional police, imposing tougher penalties on fentanyl distribution, funding intervention strategies and strengthening the federal background check program.

One thing the Biden plan does not call for is any changes to federal marijuana laws. While many states have decriminalized recreational or medical marijuana in recent years, possession of marijuana remains a federal crime. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman called on Biden to decriminalize marijuana in a Twitter post Monday night.